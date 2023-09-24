Postseason play on deck for ATLUTD

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta United is back in the playoffs!

The 5 Stripes clinched an MLS playoff berth with their 4-1 win over CF Montreal Saturday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Four different Atlanta United players scored goals. Three of those goals were scored over the span of 16 minutes.

Xande Silva got the scoring started in the 30th minute. Silva assisted in a goal three minutes later, getting the ball to Thiago Almada in the 33rd minute. Giorgos Giakoumakis added a goal in the 46th minute.

Edwin Mosquera scored the 5 Stripes final goal of the night in the 89th minute. Almada came through with the assist. Almada leads the MLS in assists.

Silva and Almada had a goal and an assist each.

