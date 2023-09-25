1 arrested after SWAT incident at Cobb County apartment complex

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT situation has ended in Cobb County after multiple shots were fired inside an apartment complex overnight.

Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. Monday at The Franklin at East Cobb apartments on Franklin Gateway Southeast in Marietta. When they arrived, officers focused on one unit where there were five people inside.

SWAT teams were able to resolve the situation peacefully and everyone in the apartment was detained for questioning.

Police say one person who they believe fired the shots was taken into custody without incident.

“When you see us practicing, it is to make sure that something like this can go exactly like it did tonight. That it’s a nonissue, that we show up, deescalate the situation and we are able to get everyone out peacefully. We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy with the Marietta Police Department.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what exactly led up to this incident. They say this could have stemmed from a car accident that happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. The suspect may have fled that scene, but they are still working to confirm that detail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.