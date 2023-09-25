All lanes closed after fiery crash on I-285 southbound

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes on I-285 southbound have been closed after a crash and vehicle fire Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened at Hollowell Pkwy, exit 12.

Officials did not provide information on when the lanes will reopen. They encourage all drivers traveling southbound to use alternate routes to avoid extreme delays.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

