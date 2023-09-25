Atlanta police seek public’s help identifying prowler
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for your help identifying a prowler suspected of trying to get into a North Highland Avenue home.
According to investigators, the man tried to enter a home through the back door Aug. 13. Police said the man has tried to get into the home eight times since then.
According to police, the man has a tattoo on his right forearm and upper right arm.
If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Atlanta police at 404-546-5890. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online. A $2,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.
