Child injured in drive-by shooting in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Athens are investigating a drive-by shooting over the weekend that injured a child.

Athens-Clarke County Police say just after midnight Saturday, they received 911 calls reporting gunshots near a residence in the 1900 block of Winterville Road. Officers responded and found multiple shots struck a home and a child inside was struck in the hand. The injury was minor and did not require medical transport.

Investigators say they located approximately 31 spent shell casings from two different calibers at the scene. Two bullet holes, believed to be associated with this incident, were found at a neighboring residence that was not occupied at the time of the shooting, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Barnett at 762-400-7318 or at Shaun.Barnett@accgov.com.

