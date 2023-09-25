3-Degree Guarantee
Clayton County autoworkers join national strike

By Brittany Ford
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Union workers at the Stallantis warehouse in Morrow have joined the national autoworker strike.

Over 100 workers at the 868 Union have walked off the job. Picketers at the auto part distribution center lined the street with signs on Monday.

“Definitely a little uneasy right now. We’re demanding better contracts, pensions, and more money. A better way of living. Corporate greed is at its finest right now,” Mark Anthony Miller, Jr., union president, said.

On Friday, United Auto Worker leaders called on employees at the site and 37 other auto distribution centers to join the historic strike.

The strike is against Detroit’s Big Three automakers, which now includes General Motors and Stellantis.

The union is demanding better pay and wages.

“You have people who have been working for the corporation for 25 years and still haven’t received a raise in 25 years,” said Miller.

If a deal isn’t reached, the auto industry could take a hard hit.

Stallantis workers say this could result in a nationwide auto parts shortage and more expensive car repairs.

Union workers are receiving $500 in strike pay per week.

Miller said for many, their livelihood is at stake.

“I would tell the CFOs and CEOs to invest in us. Invest in the employees,” Miller said.

The group plans to be out front of the warehouse 24 hours a day, seven days a week until negotiations are finalized.

