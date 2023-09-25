FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds increase the next couple of days; isolated showers possible.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

More clouds have filtered into the area this afternoon, but that has not stopped the warmup... temperatures have climbed to the upper 80s across parts of north Georgia. Mild temperatures will dominate the evening and overnight hours, with morning lows in the low to mid 60s.

More moisture will arrive in the area over the next couple of days, resulting in more cloud cover. A few isolated showers are possible, especially Wednesday, but most areas will not accumulate measurable rain. Cloud cover combined with a few showers and an easterly breeze will send temperatures back to the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

If you’re already making weekend plans (like us), mother nature will provide you with a similar setup as to what we experienced this weekend. The forecast trends drier with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s most of the week. (Atlanta News First)

