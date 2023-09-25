FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 80s this afternoon
Expect clouds to increase through the afternoon
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
Monday’s summary
High - 86°
Normal high - 82°
Chance of rain - Less than 20%
Slightly higher rain chances this week
Unlike last week, you’ll notice more clouds this week with slightly higher rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will also drop into the upper 70s during the middle of the week.
Nice this weekend
We’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend with mostly sunny skies and no rain.
