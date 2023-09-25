3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Donald Trump-related trials set to begin in 4 weeks in Atlanta

Trials for Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro set to begin Oct. 23, marking a first in U.S. history.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first criminal trials in American history with direct ties to an ex-president are set to begin in four weeks in Atlanta.

Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, two of the 19 co-defendants in Donald Trump’s historic Fulton County indictment, will go on trial beginning Oct 23, 2023, in a Fulton County courtroom.

Both Powell and Chesebro filed motions asking for a speedy trial, motions that were eventually approved by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. So far, they have been the only two of the 19 defendants to request a speedy trial. Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the case, decided Trump and his other 16 co-defendants will be tried together at a later date that has yet to be determined.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at Ford's Rawsonville Components Plant that has been...

Trump and 18 others are charged with participating in an alleged criminal conspiracy designed to overturn Georgia’s lawful 2020 presidential election results. The massive, racketeering-related indictment was announced last month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Chesebro and Powell are both former Trump campaign attorneys. Willis had been seeking to try all of the co-defendants in one trial, an effort that was brought to a screeching halt when McAfee agreed to allow Powell and Chesebro to be tried separately from the others named in Willis’ indictment.

McAfee has recently ruled that attorneys for Powell and Chesebro can question the grand jurors who handed down the historic indictments.

“The Court will guide and maintain oversight over these interviews,” McAfee’s ruling said, and questions to the grand jurors must be submitted within the next three days.

RECENT DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA INDICTMENT HEADLINES
Will Donald Trump ever see the inside of a Fulton County courtroom?
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest

Trump himself has asked the court to dismiss several criminal charges against him in the Georgia 2020 election interference case. Sadow has filed the motions, which seem to indicate Trump wants to adopt the legal arguments his racketeering co-defendants Rudy Giuliani, Chesebro and Ray Smith have already made in court filings.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
A lock on the front gates to the Art Institute of Atlanta in Sandy Springs, GA.
UPDATE: Former students, faculty react to closure of Atlanta Art Institute
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
Police car lights,
Man shot and killed at LaGrange apartment complex, police say
FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 717-200...
Report reveals new details on turbulent Delta flight that hospitalized 11 people

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a campaign event, July 8,...
Will Donald Trump ever see the inside of a Fulton County courtroom?
Will Donald Trump ever see the inside of a Fulton County courtroom?
Will Donald Trump ever see the inside of a Fulton County courtroom?
The Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission can investigate, discipline, and remove...
Georgia’s ‘rogue DA’ commission is target of Friday hearing
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston
Georgia’s ‘rogue DA’ commission is target of Friday hearing