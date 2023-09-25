First Donald Trump-related trials set to begin in 4 weeks in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first criminal trials in American history with direct ties to an ex-president are set to begin in four weeks in Atlanta.

Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, two of the 19 co-defendants in Donald Trump’s historic Fulton County indictment, will go on trial beginning Oct 23, 2023, in a Fulton County courtroom.

Both Powell and Chesebro filed motions asking for a speedy trial, motions that were eventually approved by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. So far, they have been the only two of the 19 defendants to request a speedy trial. Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the case, decided Trump and his other 16 co-defendants will be tried together at a later date that has yet to be determined.

Trump and 18 others are charged with participating in an alleged criminal conspiracy designed to overturn Georgia’s lawful 2020 presidential election results. The massive, racketeering-related indictment was announced last month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Chesebro and Powell are both former Trump campaign attorneys. Willis had been seeking to try all of the co-defendants in one trial, an effort that was brought to a screeching halt when McAfee agreed to allow Powell and Chesebro to be tried separately from the others named in Willis’ indictment.

McAfee has recently ruled that attorneys for Powell and Chesebro can question the grand jurors who handed down the historic indictments.

“The Court will guide and maintain oversight over these interviews,” McAfee’s ruling said, and questions to the grand jurors must be submitted within the next three days.

Trump himself has asked the court to dismiss several criminal charges against him in the Georgia 2020 election interference case. Sadow has filed the motions, which seem to indicate Trump wants to adopt the legal arguments his racketeering co-defendants Rudy Giuliani, Chesebro and Ray Smith have already made in court filings.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.