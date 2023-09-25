3-Degree Guarantee
Food service workers get access to free healthcare services

Dozens of food service workers from all over Georgia visited Healing Bridge Clinic in Peachtree City for free healthcare services.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Josh Krivanek had his first doctor’s appointment for the first time in three years.

He’s one of the dozens of food service workers from all over Georgia who visited Healing Bridge Clinic in Peachtree City. They say they’re overworked, underpaid, and exhausted.

“The combination of being in restaurants where you don’t normally have insurance and then just the cost of mental health care. It is difficult sometimes to find accessible and affordable resources,” said Krivanek, a Fulton County food service worker.

The event was made possible by the clinic’s partnership with Atlanta-based non-profit Giving Kitchen, offering everything from general checkups to ultrasounds for pregnant women, even the opportunity to see a podiatrist, all for free.

“I think a lot of us forget, because we see these folks in an everyday setting, in something that’s such a huge and normal part of our lives. Just because they’re working doesn’t mean they have access to everything they need,” said Kaitlynn Perez-Mockett, director of partnerships at ‘Giving Kitchen.’

Mockett says many food service workers nationwide are uninsured or underinsured. The added stress can also take a toll on mental health.

“Food service is such a giving industry and it’s something where you’re constantly putting your best face on to serve everyone around you and a lot of times that takes a lot of sacrifice,” she said.

It’s a sacrifice, Krivanek who can’t afford health insurance, understands all too well.

“For me, the hard part is wanting to be genuine and wanting to still be positive, but also being exhausted,” said Krivanek.

