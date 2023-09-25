3-Degree Guarantee
Funeral being held for Marietta High School student killed in crash

A Marietta family and the community are grieving after a 16-year-old star athlete was killed in a car crash.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friends and family of Liv Teverino will come together to say their final goodbyes on Monday.

Teverino, a 16-year-old junior at Marietta High School, was killed in a car crash last Monday on Burnt Hickory Road near Devon Wood Trail. Marietta police said the 2016 Volvo she was in crashed into a tree and caught fire shortly after 5:30 p.m. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

People who knew Teverino said she was a scholar, athlete, and community leader.

Her funeral will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta.

