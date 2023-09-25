3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia man creates mural where he grew up in foster care to inspire others

It's a full circle moment for the artist — to come back to the place that brought him hope and give it away to someone else.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Growing up in foster care isn’t easy for those in the system. Arshad Norwood knows that struggle well. Now, as an adult, he is coming back to his roots to inspire other kids walking In the path he did.

“There is a lot going on when transiting to foster care,” Norwood, an artist and teacher, said.

In January 1999, 15-year-old Norwood ended up at Christian City, an organization sitting on 500 acres south of Atlanta that supports people of all ages but it opened in the 60s to serve children.

“In 1998, my mother passed away. She passed away on Mother’s Day. I went to go live with my dad for the first time. I was moved from my dad’s house to my grandmother’s house,” said Norwood.

He said Christian City gave him a place to live, support when he needed it and a place he could depend on.

“It gave me a new beginning instead of always worrying about the next place I was going to live,” said Norwood.

Art was always part of Norwood’s life. He created his first mural as a kid at Christian City, and now he is an adult and coming back to the organization to create another one. The mural will be on the side of the thrift store.

“The idea is to help people in a dark space or in a space of confusion and help get them right towards whatever their goal is,” said Norwood.

This is a full circle moment for Arshad — to come back to the place that brought him hope and give it away to someone else.

“Your talent is going to be a testimony to someone, someday,” said Norwood, “When I create art, as I am going through life, I am creating art that creates a sense of hope.”

