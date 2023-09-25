3-Degree Guarantee
Gwinnett County police looking for public’s help finding missing woman

By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police said Bok Chang, 74, was last seen leaving Ross Road in unincorporated Lilburn around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. She was last seen wearing a blue blouse and gray pants.

Chang is approximately 5′3, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. According to police, Chang has diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

Anyone who has contact with Chang is asked to contact 911.

