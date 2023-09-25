3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Knife confiscated from student at DeKalb County school

According to school leadership, an administrator was told that an unnamed student had a weapon...
According to school leadership, an administrator was told that an unnamed student had a weapon on campus last Wednesday. The weapon was confiscated by a school resource officer and the student was detained.(Live 5)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A knife was confiscated from a student at Panola Way Elementary School after they reportedly brought it to school, according to officials.

According to school leadership, an administrator was told that an unnamed student had a weapon on campus last Wednesday. The weapon was confiscated by a school resource officer and the student was detained.

Although the school did not share the identity of the student or detail what consequences they would face, the principal referenced — in a letter to parents — the district’s code of conduct rules.

“Panola Way Elementary School is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students, staff, and visitors,” the letter read.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
A lock on the front gates to the Art Institute of Atlanta in Sandy Springs, GA.
UPDATE: Former students, faculty react to closure of Atlanta Art Institute
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
Police car lights,
Man shot and killed at LaGrange apartment complex, police say
FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 717-200...
Report reveals new details on turbulent Delta flight that hospitalized 11 people

Latest News

New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
Which country do you want to visit?
Delta announces new flights to Europe
Lawmakers working to avoid Oct. 1 deadline for government shutdown
A SWAT situation ended peacefully overnight at a Cobb County apartment complex.
1 arrested after SWAT incident at Cobb County apartment complex