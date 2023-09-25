Knife confiscated from student at DeKalb County school
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A knife was confiscated from a student at Panola Way Elementary School after they reportedly brought it to school, according to officials.
According to school leadership, an administrator was told that an unnamed student had a weapon on campus last Wednesday. The weapon was confiscated by a school resource officer and the student was detained.
Although the school did not share the identity of the student or detail what consequences they would face, the principal referenced — in a letter to parents — the district’s code of conduct rules.
“Panola Way Elementary School is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students, staff, and visitors,” the letter read.
