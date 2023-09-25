Knife confiscated from student at DeKalb County school

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A knife was confiscated from a student at Panola Way Elementary School after they reportedly brought it to school, according to officials.

According to school leadership, an administrator was told that an unnamed student had a weapon on campus last Wednesday. The weapon was confiscated by a school resource officer and the student was detained.

Although the school did not share the identity of the student or detail what consequences they would face, the principal referenced — in a letter to parents — the district’s code of conduct rules.

Bringing a weapon to school has serious implications. Students who do so face applicable criminal prosecution and district discipline consequences as outlined in the DCSD Student Code of Conduct. I encourage families to use this incident as an example of the importance of our ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign by telling a parent or staff member any time they suspect there may be an unsafe situation at school.”

“Panola Way Elementary School is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students, staff, and visitors,” the letter read.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.