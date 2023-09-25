MARTA replacing tracks near Airport station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may need to plan for more time getting to and from the airport using MARTA.

Crews will be replacing tracks near the busy Airport station starting next week, through very early November. The work will happen a few days a week, starting next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The work will take place on:

Oct. 3-5

Oct. 11-13

Oct. 27

Nov. 3

MARTA said riders should add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their planned travel times.

When it’s done, MARTA says riders will experience fewer delays and a better, safer ride thanks to the track replacement work.

