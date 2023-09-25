Person shot near West Lake MARTA station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near the West Lake MARTA station in Atlanta Monday afternoon, according to police.

Atlanta Police say it happened near Browning Street and West Lake Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta News First chopper saw several police near the vicinity of the MARTA station’s parking lot and around some homes on that street. It is unclear where the shooting took place.

Police said the person shot was alert, conscious and breathing. They have not said what led up to the shooting and who was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

