Police searching for wanted person near Atlanta school

Atlanta police are searching for an individual in the area of Luckie Street NW near Centennial Academy Charter School.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a wanted person near a school.

Police are canvassing the area of 531 Luckie St. NW, which is Centennial Academy Charter School.

Police have not said who they are looking for or what the person is wanted for. Atlanta News First has reached out to learn more about the wanted person and to see if any sort of lockdown is in effect for the school.

No injuries have been reported during the search, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for the latest updates.

