Police searching for wanted person near Atlanta school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a wanted person near a school.

Police are canvassing the area of 531 Luckie St. NW, which is Centennial Academy Charter School.

Police have not said who they are looking for or what the person is wanted for. Atlanta News First has reached out to learn more about the wanted person and to see if any sort of lockdown is in effect for the school.

No injuries have been reported during the search, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.