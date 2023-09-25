3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says

Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show may be in the works.(NBC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A reboot of “The Office” could be in the works, according to Puck News.

It’s unclear if standouts Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson would be in it.

Puck News writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel cover Hollywood extensively. They say original showrunner Greg Daniels is set to return.

An article from Collider last year quotes Daniels as saying he’s not sure about bringing back the same characters.

Rather, he thinks a new version of “The Office” should be part of the original program’s universe.

Further details are not yet known.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
A lock on the front gates to the Art Institute of Atlanta in Sandy Springs, GA.
UPDATE: Former students, faculty react to closure of Atlanta Art Institute
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
Police car lights,
Man shot and killed at LaGrange apartment complex, police say
FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 717-200...
Report reveals new details on turbulent Delta flight that hospitalized 11 people

Latest News

New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
Police said Bok Chang, 74, was last seen leaving Ross Road in unincorporated Lilburn around...
Gwinnett County police looking for public’s help finding missing woman
The channel will focus on live, local sports programming all year long and will feature teams...
Peachtree Sports Network launches statewide on Gray Television stations
FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot