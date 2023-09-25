Two cars catch fire in parking deck of hotel in Buckhead

BUCKHEAD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are looking into the cause of two vehicle fires in the parking deck of a hotel in Buckhead early Monday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department received a call around 4:30 a.m. about a fire at 540 Pharr Road NE (Staybridge Suites Atlanta-Buckhead). When they arrived, they found two cars on fire on the second level of the parking deck at the hotel. Residents were evacuated and could be seen standing outside the building.

#Breaking: Fire in hotel parking deck on Pharr Road. I’m at the scene. Join us now on ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ . pic.twitter.com/XirRwJPt2o — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) September 25, 2023

Officials say the fire is out and no injuries were reported.

Pharr Road is currently blocked off between Old Decatur Road NE and Piedmont Road NE.

