Writers strike may be nearing end as studios present their ‘best and final’ offer

Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture...
Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in Los Angeles in this 2007 file photo. Television and movie writers declared late Monday (May 1, 2023) that they will launch another industrywide strike over pay on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(Reed Saxon | AP)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -An end may be near for the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

The Writers Guild of America and the Hollywood studios said in a joint statement on Saturday that they’ll meet again on Sunday to continue negotiations.

“Well, we’re hearing that they’re close, but that perhaps not as close as some of the press reports, which have suggested that it’s all down to the drafting by the lawyers,” Jonathan Handel, entertainment attorney and journalist, told CBS news.

Trade publications are reporting the studios have presented their ‘best and final’ offer for a new three-year contract, according to CBS News.

The writers’ strike started in May, calling for higher salaries, better residuals from streaming platforms, and protections against artificial intelligence.

Actors began striking in July.

The impacts reaching far outside of Hollywood, with rallies happening in Metro Atlanta.

According to the Motion Picture Association, Georgia’s film and TV industry creates more than 137,000 jobs and nearly $3.82 billion in total wages.

