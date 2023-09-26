3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

5-year-old girl, mother hike their way through cancer battle

The little girl and her mother hope to encourage others struggling through something difficult to get outside if they can. (KMGH, SARAH BAILEY, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMNATH, Colo. (KMGH) - A 5-year-old girl battling cancer and her mother set a goal to go on 100 hikes before her treatment ends in 2025.

Big obstacles aren’t anything new for 5-year-old Bellamy. Back in February, she was faced with the biggest obstacle of them all when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Not in a million years did I think that my child could have cancer,” said Bellamy’s mom, Sarah Bailey.

The treatment for Bellamy’s leukemia started off aggressive, and she spent 11 nights at the hospital. When she did get home, the outdoorsy 5-year-old couldn’t move like she used to, but she still loved “being outside in nature.”

Bellamy slowly worked up her strength to go on hikes with her mom.

“I know how much it supports my mental health. For her, it supports a myriad of things: her mental health, her physical health… her immune system. It really supports her immune system,” Bailey said.

Before Bellamy’s cancer treatment ends in 2025, she and her mom plan to go on 100 hikes.

“Some days, she’s in my backpack the whole time, and some days, she’s doing more of it,” Bailey said.

What matters most is that mom and daughter get to spend time together. The family has completed just over 20 hikes so far.

“The beautiful thing about it is that we are together, and I’ll take that silver lining. I’ll take getting to be with her,” Bailey said.

Bellamy and her mom hope to encourage others struggling through something difficult to get outside if they can.

“I know it’s hard… It doesn’t look perfect every day for us, but even little walks, little hikes, we’re better off after them,” Bailey said.

And Bellamy has one last message: “Kick cancer’s booty!”

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
Grady to open first ‘Med-Psych’ facility in the state
Grady Memorial Hospital set to open Georgia’s first ‘med-psych’ facility
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Latest News

Oil prices have risen, meaning drivers are paying more for gasoline and truckers and farmers...
Gas prices soar in Los Angeles County over 3 weeks
As a potential government shutdown looms, many Americans are worried about staying afloat...
Americans concerned about finances as government shutdown looms
Georgia Powerball
2 in Georgia win $50K each in Monday’s Powerball drawing
Mostly cloudy, upper 80s for highs today
Mostly cloudy, upper 80s for highs today
Accused prowler
Atlanta police seek public’s help identifying Virginia Highland prowler