3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta students learn about business ownership on National Pancake Day

Nearly 145 students participated in Tuesday’s National Pancake Day food demonstration.
Students as young as three and four are learning about entrepreneurship on National Pancake Day.
By Don Shipman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students as young as three and four are learning about entrepreneurship on National Pancake Day. The students at Atlanta International School in Buckhead received a cooking lesson from the founder of Barlow’s Foods, creator of a 3-in-one pancake mix based in Georgia.

Dr. Marsha Maxwell is the head of Innovation, Research, and Technology at AIS.

“I get to bring all the fun to Atlanta International School. Whether that’s entrepreneurialism or the space program, STEAM programs, we do it all,” said Dr. Maxwell.

The students learned how to make the perfect pancake and at the same time, learned how pancakes may differ in other countries.

“We have French, German, Spanish, and Chinese as emergent languages here at the ELC. So basically, all the pancakes that we’re going to be making today have something relevant to the countries that we’re talking about,” said Dr. Maxwell.

There is a lot of money in pancakes. The pancake business is part of a $1.3 trillion U.S. food industry, according to the USDA. Tiffani Neal started Atlanta-based Barlow’s Foods in 2018. She encourages anyone to take their passion and find a way to make money from it.

“I love food. I’ve always loved the fact that you can use different ingredients,” said Tiffani Neal, founder of Barlow’s Foods. “Go for it. Just go for it. If you think about it too much you’re not going to do it.”

School administrators say the students will see Neal’s passion for what she does.

“We try to bring in things that they can relate to. So basically today, we’re talking about pancakes and eating. We’re trying to have the kids see people who are really excited about doing things that they love,” said Dr. Maxwell. “By showing them things that they love, and that they can actually turn it into a business, we’re hoping to plant a little seed as young as three.”

Nearly 145 students participated in Tuesday’s National Pancake Day food demonstration.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Grady to open first ‘Med-Psych’ facility in the state
Grady Memorial Hospital set to open Georgia’s first ‘med-psych’ facility
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Latest News

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade 2022
Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade 2022
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta