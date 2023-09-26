Atlanta students learn about business ownership on National Pancake Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students as young as three and four are learning about entrepreneurship on National Pancake Day. The students at Atlanta International School in Buckhead received a cooking lesson from the founder of Barlow’s Foods, creator of a 3-in-one pancake mix based in Georgia.

Dr. Marsha Maxwell is the head of Innovation, Research, and Technology at AIS.

“I get to bring all the fun to Atlanta International School. Whether that’s entrepreneurialism or the space program, STEAM programs, we do it all,” said Dr. Maxwell.

The students learned how to make the perfect pancake and at the same time, learned how pancakes may differ in other countries.

“We have French, German, Spanish, and Chinese as emergent languages here at the ELC. So basically, all the pancakes that we’re going to be making today have something relevant to the countries that we’re talking about,” said Dr. Maxwell.

There is a lot of money in pancakes. The pancake business is part of a $1.3 trillion U.S. food industry, according to the USDA. Tiffani Neal started Atlanta-based Barlow’s Foods in 2018. She encourages anyone to take their passion and find a way to make money from it.

“I love food. I’ve always loved the fact that you can use different ingredients,” said Tiffani Neal, founder of Barlow’s Foods. “Go for it. Just go for it. If you think about it too much you’re not going to do it.”

School administrators say the students will see Neal’s passion for what she does.

“We try to bring in things that they can relate to. So basically today, we’re talking about pancakes and eating. We’re trying to have the kids see people who are really excited about doing things that they love,” said Dr. Maxwell. “By showing them things that they love, and that they can actually turn it into a business, we’re hoping to plant a little seed as young as three.”

Nearly 145 students participated in Tuesday’s National Pancake Day food demonstration.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.