Atlanta police looking for person of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Sept. 23 burglary.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary at a home on Seaborn Road NW just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. A homeowner told police a man had broken into his home and stole several items.

Ring camera footage shows a man singing on the home’s front porch before breaking into the home, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

