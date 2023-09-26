3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in burglary

A man is accused of breaking into a home on Seaborn Road NW.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Sept. 23 burglary.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary at a home on Seaborn Road NW just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. A homeowner told police a man had broken into his home and stole several items.

Ring camera footage shows a man singing on the home’s front porch before breaking into the home, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

