Carroll County police searching for ‘dangerous’ fugitive

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carroll County police are looking for a fugitive considered “dangerous.”

Andrew “Andy” Acklin was last seen Monday afternoon near the 3800 block of NE Hickory Level Road. Police said in a statement late Monday night they had dogs and aviation crews in the area.

Police said Acklin is accused of multiple felonies.

Acklin is a white man in his late 30s, 5-feet-7-inches and around 190 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair with a gray patch in front. Police said he was last seen wearing red shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911. Police said Acklin should not be approached.

