3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Changes made to Jimmy Carter’s birthday celebrations, likely due to impending government shutdown

Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at...
Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - America’s 39th president is turning 99 on Sunday and you’re invited to celebrate, which will now be a day earlier.

Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. Admission is 99 cents.

The Carter Center announced Tuesday the birthday celebration was moved from Sunday at the museum to Saturday.

If a funding deal is not reached, Sunday is also the day the federal government could shut down. If there is a shutdown, some presidential libraries and national parks could close.

The Carter Center did not say the date change was because of the possible shutdown.

RELATED: How a federal government shutdown could affect Georgia

Along with the birthday celebration, the Carter Center is inviting the public to sign a virtual birthday card for the former president, encouraging well-wishers to contribute photos — whether they are personal memories or a moment from history — that will make up a mosaic of the former president.

“Our mosaic project is a symbolic way to show how we all play a part in President Carter’s remarkable legacy of service to humanity. Contribute your image or video today,” the Carter Center wrote on its website.

The former president entered hospice care in February 2023, while the Carter Center announced in May that longtime wife and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia.

Last Saturday, the couple was spotted driving through the Plains Peanut Festival — an annual tradition celebrating the former president and the crop that became a mainstay of Plains’ economy.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
Grady to open first ‘Med-Psych’ facility in the state
Grady Memorial Hospital set to open Georgia’s first ‘med-psych’ facility
Georgia Powerball
2 in Georgia win $50K each in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Latest News

She said the nightmare began in April when she noticed water leaking under a cabinet in the...
Metro Atlanta woman fearful to live in apartment after part of ceiling collapses twice
Critical food assistance is on the line as the government inches toward another shutdown.
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians
Lamb says part of the kitchen ceiling in her southeast Atlanta apartment has collapsed not...
Metro Atlanta woman fearful to live in apartment after part of ceiling collapses twice
SNAP Benefit
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians