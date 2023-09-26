Cobb County man in custody after video shows dog thrown into wall

SNYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County jail records show that a man accused of throwing a dog into a wall is in custody.

The incident was caught on Ring camera at a Smyrna apartment complex and brought to the attention of police.

33-year-old James Moses was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, according to Cobb County Director of Animal Services Steve Hammond.

“See something, say something,” Hammond said. “Social media has been able to bring this case to us or else we might not have found it.”

The dog, named Smokie, is doing okay and is safe. (Jasmina Alston)

Hammond told Atlanta News First the dog, named Smokie, is doing okay and is safe.

Smokie is now back with his owner who Hammond said is not involved in the case.

At this time, the relationship between the suspect and the owner is unclear.

“Animal cruelty is linked to child abuse, elder abuse, domestic violence,” Hammond said.

The video was brought to the attention of authorities by animal advocate Camille Lillie, who said she saw the post on her neighborhood online feed.

“It was disturbing, disgusting, I couldn’t sleep that evening,” Lillie, who has the Shelters & Shelves Rescue, said.

