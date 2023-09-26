3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Creating Double Dutch jump joy as adults in metro Atlanta

Caretaking, bills, errands— they’re leaving it all behind with the snap of a jump rope against the street.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of women over 40 are proving that Double Dutch jump roping isn’t just for kids. They are getting together to have fun and be kids again, leaving the responsibilities of adult life behind.

“Many of these women have never jumped rope and a lot of them haven’t jumped in 20, 40 years,” said Catrina Dyer-Taylor, co-founder of 40+ Double Dutch Club. “Most of them say, ‘I wasn’t able to do this when I was a kid. How am I able to do this now? I am 58 years old. I am 69 years old.’”

Caretaking, bills, errands— they’re leaving it all behind with the snap of a jump rope against the street.

Members have T-shirts that have their name written on the top and their age on the bottom. They wear them with pride. Members can jump with a team, by themselves, they can cheer their friends on, they can line dance, they can hula hoop. Anything to keep them on their feet, following the rhythm.

“Any Black girl that you met back in the 60, 70s, 80s, early 90s knew how to jump rope so it was an automatic friendship builder,” said Pamela Robinson, co-founder of 40+ Double Dutch.

The club was started by Pamela and Catrina, who are friends, to get Pamela through a rough patch. Now, their temporary therapy is a global movement.

“This had nothing to do with Catrina and I and everything to do with God using something as simple as a plastic clothesline to connect women all over the world,” said Robinson.

The club is for women 40 and older. The oldest member is 89.

For more information on the club, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
Grady to open first ‘Med-Psych’ facility in the state
Grady Memorial Hospital set to open Georgia’s first ‘med-psych’ facility

Latest News

A rendering of portion of The Gathering in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County’s ‘The Gathering’ proposal moves forward after review
The Gathering checked all the boxes for development outside the perimeter.
Forsyth County's 'The Gathering' proposal moves forward after review
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
In an 11-page letter sent to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended...
Atlanta mayor responds to Warnock’s letter on controversial future public safety training center
In an 11-page letter sent to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended...
Atlanta mayor responds to Warnock’s letter on controversial future public safety training center