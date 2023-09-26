Decatur City Commission approves special exception for 240-room hotel

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Decatur City Commission, at its Sept. 25 regular meeting, approved special exceptions for a proposed hotel to be located at 213 Swanton Way in downtown Decatur.

Vision Hospitality Group requested special exceptions for a 240-room hotel development to increase the building height to 82 feet and allow 100% of the parking to be off-site. The maximum building height allowed is 80 feet, and the developers plan to partner with nearby parking decks to provide parking to hotel patrons.

The planning commission recommended approval with conditions. Decatur’s Downtown Development Authority supported the project.

The hotel will feature two different brands: Tempo and Homewood Suites, both owned by Hilton. The developers are seeking to have 100% of the parking off-site.

Additionally, the hotel will boast a rooftop restaurant with views called the Bluestone, an Australian restaurant chain. In working with city staff, it was agreed that the hotel would also have on-street parking, a six-foot landscape zone around the hotel, a four-foot bicycle lane, and a 10-foot sidewalk zone for pedestrians.

Resident Kathie Gannon spoke on behalf of Downtown Decatur Neighbors and raised a couple of concerns about the development. She encouraged the city and the architect to avoid creating a dead zone along Commerce Drive. She also urged the city to reevaluate landscape strips and what those should look like.

This story was provided by Decaturish, who is an Atlanta News First media partner.

