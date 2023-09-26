3-Degree Guarantee
EXCLUSIVE: Young woman forced to move out of Virginia Highland home due to prowler

Accused prowler
Accused prowler(Atlanta Police Department)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young woman said she was forced to stay with friends after a prowler kept repeatedly breaking into her northeast Atlanta home.

Payton thought she and her roommate had found the perfect post-college pad when they started renting a duplex on North Highland Avenue in the Virginia Highland neighborhood.

“It was a great score. Great area, so I thought. So many fun things around. My friends live around us,” Payton said.

But the duplex, just steps from Virginia Highland’s bars and restaurants, became anything but prime real estate over the summer after a Ring notification alerted her of a stranger at the door.

“It was a man we didn’t recognize. That was the first time. Didn’t think too much of it because I was like, okay, maybe he’s just lost looking for his house, his friend’s house, he came home drunk,” said Payton.

But then the stranger kept showing up.

“I was home alone. I heard the doorknob jiggle, and I checked the Ring just pre-emptively, not thinking it would be anything or him, and it was him,” Payton said.

Payton said police weren’t quick to answer the phone or show up to her door.

“They said there wasn’t much they could do. Waited on hold for 911 which was a wild thing,” said Payton.

And the stranger just keeps knocking.

“I think it’s eight times now that he’s come back. I’m losing track now, it’s been so many,” Payton said.

Now Payton and her roommates have been staying with friends.

“This weekend is actually when we’re moving out. We already signed a lease. We’re just tired of dealing with it and feeling unsafe,” Payton said.

Atlanta Police are circulating photos, wanting people to pay attention to the man’s tattoos in hopes that someone can identify him and help them take him off Virginia Highland’s streets.

READ: Atlanta police seek public’s help identifying Virginia Highland prowler

“I just haven’t felt safe to live there since,” said Payton.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Atlanta police at 404-546-5890. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, or online. A $2,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

