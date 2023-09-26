3-Degree Guarantee
Falcons place linebacker Troy Andersen on IR with possible season-ending shoulder injury

ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO(WGCL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons lost a starter from the middle of their defense for at least four weeks on Tuesday when they placed linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Andersen suffered the injury in Sunday’s 20-6 loss at the Detroit Lions. Coach Arthur Smith on Monday said “it’s certainly possible” Andersen will miss the remainder of the season.

Nate Landman is expected to move into Andersen’s inside linebacker spot in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

“We have faith in Nate, but every week is going to change,” Smith said. “Depending on if there are any counter moves off that, that’s just — you hate it. That’s an unfortunate part of the NFL. It stinks.”

Andersen, a second-round selection from Montana State in the 2022 draft, had eight tackles against the Lions after being inactive in Week 2 against Green Bay because of a concussion. He had 10 tackles and a half sack in the opening win over Carolina.

The Falcons on Tuesday also signed offensive lineman Storm Norton to the active roster.

Norton, signed off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, played in 12 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. He has appeared in 36 games and made 18 starts in four seasons with Minnesota and the Chargers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

