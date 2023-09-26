3-Degree Guarantee
Family leans on community’s support after house fire in Alpharetta

By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is leaning on community support after their house burned down in Alpharetta.

One woman said she smelled smoke and immediately dialed 911. The woman’s mother said, “They dragged my mom out just in time.” The woman’s mother said the family has lived in the house for 25 years.

One of the family members said the family was relying on their neighbors’ generosity in the immediate aftermath. She said, “I’m wearing someone’s shoes. I don’t know whose they are.”

Ian Cassuto with the Alpharetta Fire Department said, “It was confirmed there was nobody inside. Nobody was injured. We did have heavy fire damage to the right side of the house. Firefighters were able to make a quick knockdown of the fire.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

