Family of man found dead in Fulton County Jail to release autopsy results
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family members of a Fulton County inmate found dead inside his cell are demanding change.
Montay Stinson’s family is now backed by an attorney, and they plan to speak out about his death and release details of his autopsy during a press conference Tuesday morning.
Stinson was found dead in his cell last month with no obvious signs of injury.
The Fulton County Jail has been under scrutiny for some time now. Ten people have died in Fulton County’s custody just this year, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice as well as lawsuits by the inmates’ families.
The county just recently approved a multimillion-dollar settlement for the death of Lashawn Thompson, the inmate found covered in bed bug bites.
“It was a mediated settlement, all parties came together to discuss the facts and life expectancy and things of that nature that go into such a decision, and then the final analysis was we agreed on a $4 million settlement,” said Robb Pitts, chairman, Fulton County Board of Commissioners.
This very issue has also prompted commissioners to consider moving hundreds of inmates to both South Georgia and across state lines. They are expected to take up that issue next week.
