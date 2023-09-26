FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, upper 80s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ll notice more clouds today with highs back in the upper 80s and a slight chance of evening showers.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 87°

Normal high - 81°

Chance of rain - 20%

Warm with more clouds today

It’s a warmer start to your day with lows in the low 60s this morning, instead of the 50s we’ve seen over the last several days. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s this afternoon.

You’ll notice more clouds this afternoon with a 20% chance of a few showers mainly this evening and after work.

Forecast high in north Georgia Tuesday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Tuesday evening (Atlanta News First)

Clouds, isolated showers this week

We’ll remain in a pattern that supports mostly cloudy skies with a low chance of showers through Thursday. No severe weather or heavy rain is expected.

Nice this weekend

High pressure will build over north Georgia this weekend, which will result in mostly sunny skies!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.