FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty shower Wednesday, cloudy skies linger

Most of north Georgia has remained rain-free this afternoon, but locations near Upson county have picked up on a little bit of rain over the last couple of hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies have dominated the afternoon which has kept temperatures a few degrees cooler than we were yesterday. Expect mostly dry conditions through the overnight, with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

A cooler morning start. (Atlanta News First)

We will keep the chance for showers around tomorrow, but it looks to be pretty isolated. Guidance has the best chance for rain in the morning, with drier conditions expected late day. A breezy easterly wind and lots of clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s for most of our area tomorrow. Sunshine returns Thursday and temperatures gradually warm heading into the weekend.

Nice this weekend

High pressure will build over north Georgia this weekend, which will result in mostly sunny skies!

Warmer temperatures return by the end of the week. (Atlanta News First)

