Forsyth County’s ‘The Gathering’ proposal moves forward after review

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive, multi-billion dollar development is now one step closer to becoming a reality in Forsyth County.

The Gathering checked all the boxes for development outside the perimeter. The mixed-use project is dense, it’s desirable and has the potential for urban-style growth.

A report by the Atlanta Regional Commission calls it one of the largest private development proposals in suburban Atlanta history.

The project’s proposal shows plans to expand housing, parking and sidewalks surrounding the venue. As well as preserve greenspace in the area.

The $2 billion project would seat 18,000 people and will feature shops, restaurants and a hotel.

Still only a proposal, but the release of the report now allows Forsyth County officials to take action on the project and presumably push it to the next phase.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.