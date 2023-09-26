3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Forsyth County’s ‘The Gathering’ proposal moves forward after review

A rendering of portion of The Gathering in Forsyth County.
A rendering of portion of The Gathering in Forsyth County.(Nelson Worldwide)
By Shon Gables
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive, multi-billion dollar development is now one step closer to becoming a reality in Forsyth County.

The Gathering checked all the boxes for development outside the perimeter. The mixed-use project is dense, it’s desirable and has the potential for urban-style growth.

A report by the Atlanta Regional Commission calls it one of the largest private development proposals in suburban Atlanta history.

The project’s proposal shows plans to expand housing, parking and sidewalks surrounding the venue. As well as preserve greenspace in the area.

The $2 billion project would seat 18,000 people and will feature shops, restaurants and a hotel.

Still only a proposal, but the release of the report now allows Forsyth County officials to take action on the project and presumably push it to the next phase.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
Grady to open first ‘Med-Psych’ facility in the state
Grady Memorial Hospital set to open Georgia’s first ‘med-psych’ facility

Latest News

The Gathering checked all the boxes for development outside the perimeter.
Forsyth County's 'The Gathering' proposal moves forward after review
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
In an 11-page letter sent to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended...
Atlanta mayor responds to Warnock’s letter on controversial future public safety training center
In an 11-page letter sent to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended...
Atlanta mayor responds to Warnock’s letter on controversial future public safety training center