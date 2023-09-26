3-Degree Guarantee
Games Week Georgia announced amid state’s video game industry growth

Digital entertainment is a $550 million industry in the state and is responsible for more than 12,000 jobs.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Games Week Georgia was just announced. There are competitions, conferences and summits planned for people interested in the gaming industry or playing games.

Games Week Georgia will include:

  • Plaza Theater, set for Dec. 11, there will be a special screening (film to be announced) and gaming panel with leadership from the film, music and gaming industry in Georgia
  • GirlGamer Atlanta, set for Dec.13, will feature women’s teams competing in Rocket League with a chance to represent the USA at the international finals
  • Esports Summit, set for Dec. 14, is returning for a full day’s programming, punctuating the thriving esports industry in Georgia and beyond
  • VIP Creative Industry Mixer event, set for Dec 14, will host the who’s who of film, music, and gaming around the theme of gaming, esports and digital entertainment.
  • SIEGE conference, which will be from Dec. 14-17, is the largest professional game development conference in the south and will take place as part of DreamHack Atlanta.
  • DreamHack Atlanta, which will be from Dec. 15-17, is the week that will culminate with the return of the global gaming lifestyle festival, offering the ultimate weekend of everything gaming and esports under one roof

Todd Harris, the CEO of Skillshot, is coordinating the events throughout metro Atlanta.

“Gaming is quietly the largest segment of the $2 trillion global entertainment industry. Games Week Georgia celebrates the gaming and esports industry, bringing together gaming leaders and experts from around the world alongside a week of consumer events, culminating in one of North America’s largest gaming festivals — DreamHack Atlanta,” said Harris.

🎮 RELATED: Georgia among the highest scores with esports industry

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, digital entertainment is a $550 million industry in the state and is responsible for more than 12,000 jobs.

“If you haven’t been paying attention, you might miss the plot. It’s not just playing games, it’s a cultural phenomenon. Georgia is leading the way means more job opportunities and more events in our area,” said Harris.

