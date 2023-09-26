3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia among the highest scores with esports industry

By Jordan Barela
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the Peach State, esports is a blossoming industry.

Esports in Georgia is seen all the way from the high school level to the professional level.

🎮 Here are some facts about esports in Georgia 🎮 :

  • Atlanta is ranked the No. 1 city for gaming environment, the No. 5 city for gamers and the No. 5 city for AR and VR gaming jobs, a 2020 Georgia Department of Economic Development impact study found. Atlanta is also considered the “esports capital of the U.S.,” according to Georgia ESports League (GEL). The 2020 impact study found that because of Atlanta’s “thriving game development and tech industries,” the city was quickly becoming a hub for esports.
  • In 2018, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) certified esports as a varsity sport. Georgia was one of the first states to do so, according to GEL.
  • Current GHSA esports leagues include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 3, League of Legends, Madden and several others.
  • There are several high schools and colleges across Georgia that have esports. For a map of where they are, click here.
  • To date, over 5,000 Georgia students have graduated with cyber or gaming gaming degrees.
  • In 2017, Georgia was ranked in the top 10 states for the video game industry by the Entertainment Software Association.
  • Georgia is the first state to a have Department of Education-certified esports standard, according to GEL. Georgia is also the first state to have a “comprehensive college esports offering” at the college level, GEL said.

