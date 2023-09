Georgia among the highest scores with esports industry

Atlanta is ranked the No. 1 city for gaming environment, the No. 5 city for gamers and the No. 5 city for AR and VR gaming jobs, a 2020 Georgia Department of Economic Development impact study found. Atlanta is also considered the “esports capital of the U.S.,” according to Georgia ESports League (GEL). The 2020 impact study found that because of Atlanta’s “thriving game development and tech industries,” the city was quickly becoming a hub for esports.