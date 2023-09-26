Georgia among the highest scores with esports industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the Peach State, esports is a blossoming industry.

Esports in Georgia is seen all the way from the high school level to the professional level.

Atlanta is also considered the "esports capital of the U.S.," according to Georgia ESports League (GEL). The 2020 impact study found that because of Atlanta's "thriving game development and tech industries," the city was quickly becoming a hub for esports. Atlanta is ranked the No. 1 city for gaming environment, the No. 5 city for gamers and the No. 5 city for AR and VR gaming jobs, a 2020 Georgia Department of Economic Development impact study found.

In 2018, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) certified esports as a varsity sport. Georgia was one of the first states to do so, according to GEL.

There are several high schools and colleges across Georgia that have esports. For a map of where they are, click here.

To date, over 5,000 Georgia students have graduated with cyber or gaming gaming degrees.

In 2017, Georgia was ranked in the top 10 states for the video game industry by the Entertainment Software Association.