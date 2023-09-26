Georgia third cheapest state to raise a child, study finds
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The magic number all Georgia parents need to keep in mind: 176,626.
That’s how much money it costs to raise a child in Georgia — at least until they’re 18.
Lendingtree.com crunched the numbers and factored in things like rent, food, childcare, clothing and transportation.
Overall, Georgia is the third cheapest place to raise a child.
Hawaii is the most expensive followed by the District of Columbia and Washington.
