3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia third cheapest state to raise a child, study finds

Child ID Program
Child ID Program(Pixabay via MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The magic number all Georgia parents need to keep in mind: 176,626.

That’s how much money it costs to raise a child in Georgia — at least until they’re 18.

Lendingtree.com crunched the numbers and factored in things like rent, food, childcare, clothing and transportation.

Overall, Georgia is the third cheapest place to raise a child.

Hawaii is the most expensive followed by the District of Columbia and Washington.

For full state-by-state breakdown, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
Grady to open first ‘Med-Psych’ facility in the state
Grady Memorial Hospital set to open Georgia’s first ‘med-psych’ facility
Georgia Powerball
2 in Georgia win $50K each in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Latest News

She said the nightmare began in April when she noticed water leaking under a cabinet in the...
Metro Atlanta woman fearful to live in apartment after part of ceiling collapses twice
Critical food assistance is on the line as the government inches toward another shutdown.
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians
Lamb says part of the kitchen ceiling in her southeast Atlanta apartment has collapsed not...
Metro Atlanta woman fearful to live in apartment after part of ceiling collapses twice
Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at...
Changes made to Jimmy Carter’s birthday celebrations, likely due to impending government shutdown
SNAP Benefit
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians