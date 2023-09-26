Georgia third cheapest state to raise a child, study finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The magic number all Georgia parents need to keep in mind: 176,626.

That’s how much money it costs to raise a child in Georgia — at least until they’re 18.

Lendingtree.com crunched the numbers and factored in things like rent, food, childcare, clothing and transportation.

Overall, Georgia is the third cheapest place to raise a child.

Hawaii is the most expensive followed by the District of Columbia and Washington.

For full state-by-state breakdown, click here.

