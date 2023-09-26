Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Critical food assistance is on the line as the government inches toward a shutdown.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, more than 1.4 million Georgians who rely on SNAP benefits could see their food assistance delayed later this fall.

That will all depend on whether there’s a government shutdown and how long it stretches.

“EBT is a necessity because the economy has risen, dollar stores are not dollar stores anymore,” said Jim Gibson.

He says he relies on SNAP benefits and worries about how a shutdown could impact him.

The Georgia Department of Human Services released the following statement:

“If the federal government shuts down, October SNAP benefits will not be affected. However, a shutdown that’s not resolved by November could result in SNAP clients experiencing a delay in their November benefit issuance. Currently, there are 1,458,968 clients who could potentially be affected.”

“I’m a senior, I’m on disability, they take these food stamps from me, how do they expect me to eat?” said Atlanta area resident Patricia Acheampong.

If funds run out, the White House says a shutdown would also jeopardize a nutrition assistance program for women, infants and children known as WIC.

The White House estimates more than 220,000 Georgians are at risk of having WIC assistance disrupted under a shutdown.

“We know that this shutdown will also likely increase demand for food assistance and it will cause us to need to get more food out into the community,” said Atlanta Community Food Bank President and CEO Kyle Waide.

Those who receive food assistance are already planning their next move should a shutdown occur.

“We’re going to the pantries,” said Acheampong.

“Food is a necessity, we rely on churches,” said Gibson.

He said he hopes a shutdown is averted and that those in Washington D.C. are listening to those who would be greatly impacted.

“They need to get out here and see exactly what’s really occurring,” said Gibson.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.