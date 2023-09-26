Kemp, Dickens to recognize Atlanta crime-fighters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will gather with corporate and nonprofit executives Tuesday to recognize the efforts of the men and women of the Atlanta Police Department.

The annual “Crime is Toast” breakfast honors outstanding sworn officers and civilian personnel. An audience of 1,000 is expected, including 200 rank-and-file officers, law enforcement leaders from federal, state, and local jurisdictions, and members of the Fulton County and Georgia judicial system.

Kemp, Dickens, and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum are listed as keynote speakers. Presenters will give out 20 awards.

This year marks 150 years since the founding of the Atlanta Police Department.

The breakfast is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. in the Georgia Ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.