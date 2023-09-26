3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man names daughter after officer who saved him from motorcycle crash

By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities say a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash named his newborn daughter after the officer who helped save his life.

The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said Officer Jordan Jacquo was on patrol June 3 when he overheard a dispatch to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden. He was the first to arrive on scene, WFSB reports.

Authorities say the victim of the crash, named Jeremy, had suffered a serious injury to his lower extremity. Jacquo applied a tourniquet, which stopped the bleeding and saved the man’s life.

Authorities say Jeremy (left), the victim of a motorcycle crash, named his daughter after...
Authorities say Jeremy (left), the victim of a motorcycle crash, named his daughter after Officer Jordan Jacquo, who helped save his life.(Source: Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police via Facebook)

Jacquo was asked to be the guest of honor at a Saturday fundraiser for Jeremy and his family.

EnCon police posted a photo of Jeremy, his newborn daughter and Jacquo on social media. The little girl’s middle name is Jordan in honor of Jacquo.

“To say we are proud of Officer Jacquo is an understatement,” EnCon police wrote in the post.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
Grady to open first ‘Med-Psych’ facility in the state
Grady Memorial Hospital set to open Georgia’s first ‘med-psych’ facility
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Latest News

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows,...
New book alleges Trump’s ex-chief of staff’s suits smelled ‘like a bonfire’ from burning papers
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
With a government shutdown just days away, Congress is moving into crisis mode
A vehicle drives past a memorial for 5-year-old Allie Hart, who was struck and killed in 2021...
New cars are supposed to be getting safer. So why are fatalities on the rise?
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Falcons’ offense looking for answers after 7 sacks allowed reveal ‘tough lessons’
FILE - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Baltimore Orioles in the...
MLB-leading Braves are dealing with an ailing rotation as the playoffs loom