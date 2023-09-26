3-Degree Guarantee
Newsom and DeSantis to meet in Sean Hannity-hosted Georgia debate

The 90-minute debate will be held on Nov. 30 at an exact location to be determined.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will take time out from debating fellow Republicans in two months to take on a Democrat, California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Fox News said Monday that the two politicians will appear in a 90-minute debate on Nov. 30 in Georgia, at an exact location to be determined.

Besides being closer to DeSantis’ home turf, conservative opinion host Sean Hannity will be the moderator, and it is airing on Fox News Channel in Hannity’s 9 p.m. Eastern time slot.

The idea has been talked about since June, when Newsom appeared for an interview on Hannity’s show.

DeSantis is scheduled to appear in the second debate of Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination later this week, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom, said the California governor agreed to the debate provided there was no cheering section of “hype videos.”

“We want a real debate,” Click said. “Not a circus.”

