Paulding County sheriff, former deputy named in lawsuit over body slam incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Paulding County Sheriff and a former sheriff’s office deputy have been named in a lawsuit over a 2022 incident in which the former deputy bodyslammed a man to the ground.

Tyler Canaris has filed a lawsuit against Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge and former sheriff’s office deputy Michael McMaster claiming that the pair violated Canaris’ civil rights following McMaster’s use of force on Canaris during a traffic stop in March 2022.

Dashcam video from the incident shows McMaster trying to handcuff Canaris, telling him he matches the description of a man breaking into cars and then bodyslamming Canaris to the ground.

The lawsuit claims that after Canaris was detained, McMaster failed to follow agency procedures, claiming he failed to try to de-escalate the situation before detaining Canaris and then speeding on his way to the police station with Canaris in the backseat.

Canaris’ lawsuit alleges McMaster made “false and misleading statements” leading to Canaris’ arrest despite no probable cause. Canaris was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The lawsuit further claims Canaris “sustained significant injuries that required medical and surgical treatment for a left clavicle fracture, right thumb fracture, skull fracture, rupture of left ear drum, traumatic brain injury, among other injuries.” The treatment resulted in $73,000 in medical bills, according to the lawsuit.

In a February 2023 press conference, Canaris said, “After it happened, I had trouble walking to work and not thinking there was a cop following me.”

Canaris is seeking punitive damages. McMaster was fired from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 27.

