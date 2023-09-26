3-Degree Guarantee
Police: Bicyclist killed in collision on Cobb County road

The collision happened on Cobb Parkway near Clubhouse Drive at around 9:22 p.m. on Monday.
The collision happened on Cobb Parkway near Clubhouse Drive at around 9:22 p.m. on Monday.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a bicycle and vehicle collision that left a man dead along a busy Cobb County road, the Cobb County Police Department said Tuesday.

The collision happened on Cobb Parkway near Clubhouse Drive at around 9:22 p.m. on Monday, police said. On scene, investigators determined that the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was traveling north along Cobb Parkway when he was hit from behind by a black 2016 Mazda 6. The collision sent him into a grassy area on the shoulder of the road. Police said he died at the scene.

Units from Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program were called by the Acworth Police Department in to assist with the investigation.

Police said the driver of the car, a 23-year-old woman, was not injured in the collision.

Police did not say if the driver is facing charges but did say the investigation is ongoing.

Cobb County police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigators at (770) 499-3987.

