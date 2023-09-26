3-Degree Guarantee
Police seeking help identifying persons of interest in gas station robbery

Have you seen them? Atlanta police looking for three persons of interest in a southwest Atlanta robbery investigation
Have you seen them? Atlanta police looking for three persons of interest in a southwest Atlanta robbery investigation(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police need your help identifying persons of interest in connection to a southwest Atlanta gas station robbery.

On June 23, officers responded to the Texaco gas station along the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard SE at around 2:51 a.m.

When they got to the scene, an employee notified responding officers that two men, whose identities remain unknown, walked into the convenience store and allegedly assaulted him, and then stole money out of the gaming machines and cash register.

Police are now asking for help locating three people who were inside the store on the night of the robbery and who may be able to identify the two men.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online here. You can also text 274637. Anonymous tips can be made and a $2,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

