Protections issued for Donald Trump jurors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The judge overseeing the historic case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump, et al, has issued some protection for any future jurors chosen in the massive trial.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted a motion from prosecutors regarding juror identification protections. In his order, he wrote, “no person shall videotape, photograph, draw in a realistic or otherwise identifiable manner, or otherwise record images, statements, or conversations of jurors/prospective jurors in any manner,” and “jurors/prospective jurors shall be identified by number only in court filings or in open court during the pendency of trial.

“Further, no party shall disclose during the pendency of the trial any list of jurors/prospective jurors or responses to juror questionnaires provided to the parties, juror strike sheets, or any notes containing identifying information of jurors/prospective jurors, unless permitted by the Court to disclose such information,” his order stated.

The first criminal trials with direct ties to the ex-president are set to begin in four weeks in Atlanta.

Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, two of the 19 co-defendants in Trump’s historic Fulton County indictment, will go on trial beginning Oct 23, 2023, in a Fulton County courtroom.

Both Powell and Chesebro filed motions asking for a speedy trial, motions that were eventually approved by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. So far, they have been the only two of the 19 defendants to request a speedy trial. Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the case, decided Trump and his other 16 co-defendants will be tried together at a later date that has yet to be determined.

