Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.

In refusing to intervene, the justices allowed a court-appointed special master’s work to continue. On Monday, he submitted three proposals that would create a second congressional district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting-age population or close to it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

