SWAT ‘activated’ in Jonesboro, police say

The incident is reportedly centered on Briar Creek Lane and Briar Ridge Lane in Jonesboro.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department’s SWAT team has been “activated” in Jonesboro, according to police.

Clayton County police said there is a “barricaded gunman” incident on the 9500 block of Briar Creek Lane. Police said the incident began just after 6 p.m. when they received a call about a person firing a gun in the road.

They advised the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

