SWAT ‘activated’ in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department’s SWAT team has been “activated” in Jonesboro, according to police.

Clayton County police said there is a “barricaded gunman” incident on the 9500 block of Briar Creek Lane. Police said the incident began just after 6 p.m. when they received a call about a person firing a gun in the road.

Clayton County Police Officers are currently working a barricaded gunman incident in the 9500th block of Briar Creek Lane, Jonesboro, GA 30238. We are asking all citizens to please avoid the area due to heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/fToy4Crnmm — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) September 26, 2023

They advised the public to avoid the area.

