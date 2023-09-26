SWAT ‘activated’ in Jonesboro, police say
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department’s SWAT team has been “activated” in Jonesboro, according to police.
Clayton County police said there is a “barricaded gunman” incident on the 9500 block of Briar Creek Lane. Police said the incident began just after 6 p.m. when they received a call about a person firing a gun in the road.
They advised the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.