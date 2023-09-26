Town Hall addresses rising number of evictions in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -An eviction town hall held on Monday at the Central Library in Downtown Atlanta helped provide tools to tenants and landlords trying to navigate the eviction process in Fulton County.

Tenants and landlords walked away with a greater understanding of their rights in the eviction process and strategies they can use to ensure they are protected.

“I’ve had problems in the past and I wanted to know if in the future I have problems what I can do,” Sonya Clemmons said.

Clemmons is one of many residents in Fulton County who says she’s fed up with dealing with landlords in the metro.

“I had a wrongful eviction out in Cobb County,” Clemmons claimed.

It’s why she came to ‘Keeping Families Housed Eviction Prevention Community Town Hall’ Monday night.

A panel of experts with the Fulton County court system and housing resource experts from the Housing Court Assistance Center answered questions from community members like Clemmons, who are dealing with the fallout of an eviction notice.

They detailed how to navigate the court process, where and when to seek legal advice, and how to maintain your rights.

Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk told Atlanta News First that the number of evictions is rising in Fulton County.

“This year already in September, we’ve had 35,000 filed, so we are back on the increase,” Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk said.

Kirk said there are some key areas state lawmakers can look at to bring the numbers down.

“The seven days to file an answer is something that could be looked at,” Kirk said when referring to the response evicted tenants are required to submit after an eviction notice.

Clemmons said she’s thankful the town hall gave her the keys to move forward but changes still need to happen.

“I’d like to see rent control so that the rents don’t get out of control,” Clemmons said.

If you missed the town hall and would still like assistance you can reach out to the Housing Court Assistance Center at (404) 588-4950 or you can reach out to the It Still Takes a Village non-profit.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.