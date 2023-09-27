3-Degree Guarantee
2 women shot at Atlanta gas station, police say

The scene of a double shooting at a Citco gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The scene of a double shooting at a Citco gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that sent two women to the hospital.

Atlanta Police say this all started as a fight between three women at a Citgo gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When two of the women tried to leave the gas station, a car pulled up and someone started shooting.

One of the women was grazed in the head the other was shot in the leg.

Both victims made it to a nearby Chevron station to call for help and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

